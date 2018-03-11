Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Two-point performance Saturday
Tarasenko scored a goal and an assist while adding five shots, two PIM, a blocked shot, a hit and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Kings.
The 26-year-old's offense has come in fits and starts lately, but Tarasenko still has six goals and 11 points in his last 12 games, keeping him on pace for his fourth straight season with 70 or more points. The Blues may need more than that from their top sniper down the stretch if they're going to climb back into the playoff picture, but Tarasenko is more than capable of heating up and carrying the club over the final weeks.
