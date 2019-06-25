Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Undergoes arthroscopic surgery
Tarasenko (shoulder) recently underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.
The Blues already revealed that Tarasenko was playing through a shoulder injury during the Stanley Cup Finals against Boston, but the star forward was also clearly dealing with an injured knee towards the end of the campaign. The 27-year-old Russian will be reevaluated in four weeks, so a more clear-cut timetable for his recovery should be established then. For now, he doesn't appear to be in any danger of not being ready for training camp.
