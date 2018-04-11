Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Undergoes reconstructive shoulder surgery

Tarasenko required reconstructive surgery to repair his left shoulder, and he'll be reevaluated in training camp come September.

The prized winger sustained his injury in a do-or-die contest against the Avalanche on Saturday, departing after 2:20 of ice time. "When (the pain) didn't go away (after) 10-15 seconds, you know it was something serious," Tarasenko said. "I'm really upset it happened in the most important game of the year, but it was a bad feeling to be in the locker room while the guys fought for a (playoff) spot." While Tarasenko -- who provided 66 points in 80 regular-season games -- has every reason to be miffed about his ill-fated close to the 2017-18 campaign, the silver lining is that he has more time to recover with the Blues eliminated from playoff contention.