Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Unlikely to play versus Boston
Tarasenko (upper body) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's clash with the Bruins, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Tarasenko appears set to miss his second game due to his upper-body injury, having previously sat out Sunday against Chicago. Coach Mike Yeo told reporters he was hoping the winger would be able to practice Tuesday, but that was not the case, per Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Without the Russian, the Blues should continue to utilize Alexander Steen on the top line along with Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Remains sidelined Sunday•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Leaves contest with upper-body issue•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Two-point performance Saturday•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores twice in loss•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Fires five on net Sunday•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Continues high rate of shots•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...