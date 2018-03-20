Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Unlikely to play versus Boston

Tarasenko (upper body) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's clash with the Bruins, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Tarasenko appears set to miss his second game due to his upper-body injury, having previously sat out Sunday against Chicago. Coach Mike Yeo told reporters he was hoping the winger would be able to practice Tuesday, but that was not the case, per Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Without the Russian, the Blues should continue to utilize Alexander Steen on the top line along with Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn.