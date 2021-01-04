Tarasenko (shoulder) won't be ready to start the season and will be re-evaluated in February, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Tarasenko underwent his third surgery in 28 months back in August. While the Blues will be cautious with his return to the lineup, they're optimistic that he'll be ready to go at some point in February. Tarasenko is difficult to replace, having posted at least 33 goals in five straight seasons before playing just 10 games last year. The Blues nevertheless hope to fill the void by signing sniper Mike Hoffman.