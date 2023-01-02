Tarasenko will be re-evaluated in four weeks after sustaining a hand injury in Saturday's game versus Minnesota. He was put on injured reserve Monday.

Tarasenko has compiled 10 goals and 29 points in 34 contests this campaign. He also ranks third on the Blues with 90 shots on net. The Blues also announced Monday that Ryan O'Reilly (foot) will be re-evaluated in six weeks. St. Louis brought up Jake Neighbours from AHL Springfield as a possible top-six forward replacement.