Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Will be ready for season
Tarasenko said he should be ready to play in the season opener Oct. 4 against the Jets, Craig Custance of The Athletic reports.
This notion is backed up by Tarasenko practicing without limitations ahead of training camp, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. Although the skates haven't consisted of much contact, there's no reason to believe the Russian sniper won't be in shape to play right out of the gates. Prospective fantasy owners should still monitor his workload throughout camp, but his value has never been higher due to the offseason additions of Ryan O'Reilly, Patrick Maroon, David Perron and Tyler Bozak.
