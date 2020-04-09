Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Will be ready if season resumes
Tarasenko (shoulder) will be ready to play if/when the NHL resumes its season, NHL.com's Dan Rosen reports.
Head coach Craig Berube believes Tarasenko likely would have been ready to return shortly after the NHL officially halted play, so the 28-year-old winger shouldn't have any medical limitations if/when the league is able to resume its season. If that ends up happening, Tarasenko's reentrance into the lineup will represent a huge boost for a Blues team that currently holds the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The Russian sniper notched three goals and 10 points through the first 10 games of the season before undergoing shoulder surgery in late October.
