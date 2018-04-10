Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Will undergo shoulder surgery
Tarasenko will require surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder suffered in Saturday's season finale, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
Tarasenko told reporters he expects to be ready in time for the start of the 2018-19 campaign, which should calm the fears of most fantasy owners. The Russian failed to reach the 70-point mark for the first time in four years, but still managed to rack up 30-plus goals for the fourth consecutive season. There is little reason to doubt the winger's ability to get back to repeating his elite-level numbers next season.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Leaves game with injury•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Tallies two points•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Extends goal streak to three by potting two•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores 29th in Saturday's win•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores in return to lineup•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Ready for return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...