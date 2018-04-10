Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Will undergo shoulder surgery

Tarasenko will require surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder suffered in Saturday's season finale, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Tarasenko told reporters he expects to be ready in time for the start of the 2018-19 campaign, which should calm the fears of most fantasy owners. The Russian failed to reach the 70-point mark for the first time in four years, but still managed to rack up 30-plus goals for the fourth consecutive season. There is little reason to doubt the winger's ability to get back to repeating his elite-level numbers next season.