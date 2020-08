Tarasenko (undisclosed) was not on the ice for pregame warmups and is expected to miss Sunday's Game 3 against the Canucks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

It's unclear why Tarasenko won't suit up Monday, but it's obviously a huge blow to the Blues, who are already facing a 2-0 series deficit. For now, he'll be considered questionable for Game 4 on Monday.