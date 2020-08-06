Tarasenko (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's round-robin match against Vegas, Alex Ferrario of 101 ESPN reports.

Coach Craig Berube fully expects Tarasenko to return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Stars, so holding him out against the Golden Knights is likely more about load management than an injury. With Tarasenko sitting, Jordan Kyrou will enter the lineup and skate on the Blues' top line against Vegas.