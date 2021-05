Tarasenko (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus Minnesota, but he could be ready to return for Thursday's rematch with the Wild, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Tarsenko skated with the taxi squad Wednesday morning, so even if he isn't able to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's season finale, he appears to be on track to suit up for Game 1 of St. Louis' first-round playoff series. The 29-year-old winger has picked up 14 points through 24 games this campaign.