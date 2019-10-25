Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Won't travel for two-game trip
Tarasenko (upper body) will miss the Blues' next two games and will be reevaluated Monday.
The Blues embark on a two game road trip with stops in Boston on Saturday and Detroit on Sunday. The team hopes to have a better grasp on Tarasenko's timeline to return when he's rechecked Monday, but it's at least a positive sign that they're not ruling him out long term yet. The Blues will likely choose between Robert Thomas and Robby Fabbri to take Tarasenko's place in the top six.
