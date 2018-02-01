Megan has seven goals, 22 points and 37 PIM through 40 games with AHL Chicago.

Megan finished the 2016-17 campaign with 33 goals and 33 assists through 73 games, and he entered training camp with a good shot at finding a place in the Blues' injury-riddled lineup. However, he didn't show the development St. Louis hoped for, so he was promptly sent back to the AHL for more work. His regression could be partly attributed to playing time, since the Blues are no longer sole affiliates with AHL Chicago, but it's still discouraging for Megan, who had one goal in three games for the Blues last season.