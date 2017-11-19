Blues' Wade Megan: Sent to minors
Megan was sent down to AHL Chicago on Sunday.
This likely won't have much fantasy relevance, as Megan has appeared in just one contest this season for St. Louis. The 27-year-old will likely only be called up to the big club again in the event of an injury.
More News
-
Blues' Wade Megan: Summoned to parent club•
-
Blues' Wade Megan: Waived by Blues•
-
Blues' Wade Megan: Signs one-year, two-way contract with Blues•
-
Blues' Wade Megan: Sent down to minors•
-
Blues' Wade Megan: Promoted from minors Tuesday•
-
Blues' Wade Megan: Returns to minors after smashing NHL debut•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...