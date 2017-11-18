Megan was recalled from AHL Chicago on Saturday.

The Blues waived Megan exactly a month ago, but they were fielding the bare minimum amount of forwards until calling him back up Saturday. He's not someone you want to be eyeing in fantasy pools due to a lack of experience, though Megan brings size and grit to the lineup and makes for a solid depth option to the benefit of the big club.

