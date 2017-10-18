Blues' Wade Megan: Waived by Blues
Megan was waived by St. Louis on Wednesday.
The former Boston University Terrier played in one game for the Blues this season, throwing a single shot on goal in a little over eight minutes of time on ice. Having produced an impressive 33 goals and 66 points in the AHL last season, Megan could be claimed by another organization that sees his ability translating to the NHL level, but if not, he'll be sent to the minors.
