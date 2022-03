Cranley signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blues in March of 2022.

The Blues selected Cranley in the sixth round of 2020 Entry Draft. The 20-year-old netminder has spent the 2021-22 campaign with the OHL's Ottawa 67's, going 11-19-2 while posting a 3.84 GAA and a .872 save percentage. Cranley could make the jump to the AHL in 2022-23.