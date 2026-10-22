Dean was placed on waivers by the Blues on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Dean re-signed with the Blues during the offseason on a one-year, two-way deal. He was included on the Opening Night roster but appeared in just three of the team's first nine games of the regular season. He was held scoreless with five hits and four PIM while averaging 9:58 of ice time across that three-game span. He'll presumably have more consistent opportunities to make an impact with AHL Springfield, assuming he clears waivers.