Sanford scored a goal and tallied three assists, putting up four points in Thursday's 5-0 win over Calgary.

The four-point night doubled Sanford's season point total, giving him eight points in 18 games this season. Nights like these won't come often for the 25-year-old, but Sanford had that something special Thursday and will be looking to build off of it when the Blues battle the Predators on Saturday.