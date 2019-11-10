Blues' Zach Sanford: Blocks two shots
Sanford recorded a hit, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flames.
Sanford, who turned 25 years old Saturday, flanked Ryan O'Reilly on the second line in this contest as he has for a few games now. The big-bodied winger's physical presence is supposed to open up the ice for the top dogs, but Sanford doesn't have a point to show it over the past three games.
