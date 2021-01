Sanford scored a goal in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Sanford entered Saturday on a six-game point drought since earning an assist in the Blues' season opener. He changed that quickly, scoring what would stand as the game-winning goal just 57 seconds into the first period. It's been a tough start to the year for the 26-year-old Sanford despite recently seeing time on the the Blues' top line. He has just two points, 12 shots on goal and eight hits through eight appearances.