Sanford scored a power-play goal on three shots, added four hits and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 5.

Sanford's second-period tally gave the Blues a 3-1 lead, but the Canucks rallied ahead by the end of the period. The 25-year-old forward has amassed four points, 17 PIM, 21 hits and 12 shots on goal through eight postseason outings in a middle-six role.