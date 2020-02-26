Blues' Zach Sanford: Busts out of scoring skid
Sanford scored twice and added an assist with a career-high nine shots in Tuesday's 6-5 win over Chicago.
Sanford has picked up his points in bunches this season, counting a 4-point game, a 3-point game and 2-goal outing in February alone. But he also has been held scoreless in seven of his 12 games during the month and had gone his previous five without a point. It's been a career year overall for the 25-year-old, who has established personal highs in points (29), goals (15), assists (14), plus/minus (plus-15), PIM (26) and shooting percentage (18.8). He's still hard to trust in most fantasy formats give his streaky production, but you could do worse in deep leagues.
