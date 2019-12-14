Blues' Zach Sanford: Cleared, but will be scratched
Sanford has cleared concussion protocol but will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's matchup against the Blackhawks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Alex Steen (ankle) has been activated from IR and will return to the lineup, but Sanford will watch another game from the press box. Sanford will aim to get back into the fold Monday against the Avalanche.
