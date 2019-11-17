Blues' Zach Sanford: Ends six-game point drought
Sanford collected an assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.
Sanford set up Vince Dunn's second-period goal, the only one the Blues were able to put behind John Gibson. Sanford has only four points, 28 hits and 15 shots on goal in 16 appearances in 2019-20. The 25-year-old is more of a physical presence than a scoring threat -- he topped out at 20 points in 60 contests last year but hasn't recaptured that pace so far.
More News
-
Blues' Zach Sanford: Blocks two shots•
-
Blues' Zach Sanford: Set to be healthy scratch•
-
Blues' Zachary Sanford: Re-ups with St. Louis•
-
Blues' Zachary Sanford: Files for arbitration•
-
Blues' Zachary Sanford: Earns qualifying offer from Blues•
-
Blues' Zachary Sanford: Scores first career playoff goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.