Sanford collected an assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Sanford set up Vince Dunn's second-period goal, the only one the Blues were able to put behind John Gibson. Sanford has only four points, 28 hits and 15 shots on goal in 16 appearances in 2019-20. The 25-year-old is more of a physical presence than a scoring threat -- he topped out at 20 points in 60 contests last year but hasn't recaptured that pace so far.