Sanford scored a power-play goal on three shots and picked up four hits in a 3-2 win over Anaheim on Wednesday.

Sanford gave the Blues a 3-1 lead at 13:08 of the third period, fighting off a defender in front of the net to slam home a rebound. Sanford is off to a blistering start on St. Louis' swing through California, racking up four goals and two assists in the first three games. He began the road trip with a goal and an assist Saturday in San Jose, then followed up with two more goals and a helper Monday against the Ducks. Sanford had logged just four points in his first 19 contests prior to this stretch.