Blues' Zach Sanford: Erupts with four goals
Sanford netted four goals on six shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
The career-best effort for Sanford started just 25 seconds into the game. He added one more in the first period and one each in the second and third, the latter giving the Blues a 5-4 lead that wouldn't hold. The eruption put the 25-year-old at a career-high 12 goals and 25 points in only 44 contests. He's added 61 shots, 85 hits and a plus-13 rating this season. Currently seeing top-six minutes, Sanford will look to stay hot Saturday versus the Predators.
