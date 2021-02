Sanford picked up a goal on his only shot Saturday in a 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Sanford helped jump-start a St. Louis rally from a 4-1 deficit, deflecting a Torey Krug point shot midway through the second period for the first of three straight Blues goals. Offense has been tough to come by in 2020-21 for Sanford, who has produced just four goals and an assist through 18 games.