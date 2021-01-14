Sanford had an assist and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Sanford had the secondary helper on Jordan Kyrou's game-winning goal in the first period. The 26-year-old Sanford was productive in 2019-20 with 30 points in 58 games. He added 109 hits and 32 blocked shots, so don't expect multiple blocks per game from the winger. He should challenge for a similar 30-point output this season despite being limited to the third line, and he'll supply solid physicality to make up for when he doesn't score.