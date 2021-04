Sanford produced an assist and two PIM in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Sanford set up Tyler Bozak at 17:01 of the first period for the Blues' lone goal. The 26-year-old Sanford snapped a nine-game point drought with the helper. He's at 13 points, 23 PIM, 55 shots on net and 43 hits through 36 contests. The Massachusetts native has mostly seen fourth-line usage since the return of Vladimir Tarasenko -- Sanford likely doesn't warrant a fantasy roster spot given his current role.