Sanford managed an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Sanford set up David Perron for the Blues' second goal of the game. The assist snapped a nine-game point drought for Sanford, who has seen less than 12 minutes of ice time in three of his last six games. The 26-year-old has 15 points, 64 shots on net, 58 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 48 contests.