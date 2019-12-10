Sanford (upper body) is considered day-to-day, but will miss Tuesday's matchup with Buffalo.

Sanford wasn't in attendance for Tuesday's game-day skate, which raises doubts regarding his availability against Vegas on Thursday. The winger is currently stuck in a five-game goal drought during which he managed just one helper and nine shots, despite logging 1:11 of power-play ice time per game. Sanford's absence will see Jordan Kyrou get a look at a top-six role with Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn.