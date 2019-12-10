Blues' Zach Sanford: Labeled day-to-day
Sanford (upper body) is considered day-to-day, but will miss Tuesday's matchup with Buffalo.
Sanford wasn't in attendance for Tuesday's game-day skate, which raises doubts regarding his availability against Vegas on Thursday. The winger is currently stuck in a five-game goal drought during which he managed just one helper and nine shots, despite logging 1:11 of power-play ice time per game. Sanford's absence will see Jordan Kyrou get a look at a top-six role with Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn.
More News
-
Blues' Zach Sanford: Status for Tuesday uncertain•
-
Blues' Zach Sanford: Leaves game versus Leafs with UBI•
-
Blues' Zach Sanford: Big night helps smother Flames•
-
Blues' Zach Sanford: Ends six-game point drought•
-
Blues' Zach Sanford: Blocks two shots•
-
Blues' Zach Sanford: Set to be healthy scratch•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.