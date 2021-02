Sanford scored a goal on four shots but went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Sanford gave the Blues their first lead with his tally at 13:22 of the first period. The 26-year-old entered Saturday on a five-game point drought. Sanford now has three points, 26 shots on net, 16 hits and 14 blocked shots in 14 outings this year. He's dropped into a third-line role recently, so fantasy managers shouldn't have high expectations for him.