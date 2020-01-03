Blues' Zach Sanford: Minus-1 rating against Avs
Sanford logged 12:04 of ice time and a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Sanford was a healthy scratch for the last six games, but Jordan Kyrou's defensive struggles enticed head coach Craig Berube to afford Sanford a return to the lineup. The 25-year-old Sanford worked on the fourth line, and he'll likely do so again Saturday versus the Golden Knights.
