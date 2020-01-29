Sanford netted a goal on four shots, added an assist, dished five hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.

Sanford was all over the ice in Tuesday's game. His biggest contribution was the game-tying tally just 51 seconds into the third period. The 25-year-old has picked up five points over his last three outings and now has six goals and 11 helpers through 38 contests overall. He's added a little rough stuff too, with 66 hits and 20 PIM.