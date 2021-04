Sanford scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 9-1 win over the Wild.

Sanford tallied just 1:32 into the game, which saw the Blues score early and often even though their third line played only a supporting role. The 26-year-old winger has nine goals, 14 points, 57 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-8 rating through 38 contests this season.