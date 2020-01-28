Blues' Zach Sanford: Opens scoring in loss
Sanford netted a goal on two shots and dished four hits in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.
Sanford has done well with five points in as many games since a move into the top six. He's up to five goals, 15 points, 61 hits and 44 shots on goal through 37 contests. The 25-year-old isn't likely to produce consistent offense, but his moderate physicality could make him a good depth option in DFS.
