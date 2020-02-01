Sanford managed an assist, a team-high seven hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Sanford looked like a genuine power winger Friday. His helper came on a David Perron goal in the second period. The 25-year-old has two goals, four assists and 19 hits during his current four-game point streak. For the season, Sanford is at 18 points, 73 hits and a plus-7 rating in 39 contests. He's on the second line for now -- that could make him worth a look in deeper formats.