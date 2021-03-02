Sanford scored twice on six shots, dished an assist and added three hits in Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Sanford tipped in a power-play goal in the second period and added a shorthanded empty-netter in the third that ended up being the game-winner. He also had the secondary assist on Jordan Kyrou's tally in the last minute of the first period. The 26-year-old Sanford has five points in his last two games, bringing him to nine points in 21 outings overall. He seems to be thriving during the Blues' trip to the west coast, so he could be a solid choice in DFS for the next week, especially if he sticks on Ryan O'Reilly's line.