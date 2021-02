Sanford scored a goal on three shots, provided an assist, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Sharks.

Sanford's tally late in the second period got Jordan Binnington off the hook for a loss after the Blues' starter was pulled from the game. Sanford's assist came on a shorthanded goal by Mackenzie MacEachern in the third period. The 26-year-old Sanford is up to six points, 33 shots on net, eight PIM and 22 hits through 20 games.