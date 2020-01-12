Blues' Zach Sanford: Rare multi-point night
Sanford had a goal and an assist and was plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 victory versus the Rangers.
Skating on the Blues' top line with Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron, Sanford came through with his second multi-point game of the season and first since Nov. 21. It was also his first goal since Thanksgiving, ending an 11-game drought. Sanford has never topped eight goals in a season and doesn't offer much fantasy upside, even while taking a turn on the top line.
