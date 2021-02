Sanford (illness) will return to the lineup for Monday's game versus the Coyotes, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Sanford sat out Saturday due to flu-like symptoms, but he's been cleared to return. The 26-year-old will flank Oskar Sundqvist on the third line. Through 11 games, Sanford has just one goal despite firing 19 shots on net (5.3 percent), so he's due for some upward regression at some point.