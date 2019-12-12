Sanford (upper body) will not be in action versus the Golden Knights on Thursday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Sanford will miss his second consecutive game due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was stuck in a five-game goal drought and will have to wait longer to get back onto the scoresheet. Once cleared to play, the winger should resume a bottom-six spot but is capable of pushing for a larger role.