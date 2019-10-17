Blues' Zach Sanford: Set to be healthy scratch
Sanford will watch Thursday's game against the Canucks from the press box, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
This is the third time Sanford will be a healthy scratch this season, and he averages just 8:09 TOI when he cracks the lineup. He's clearly struggling to hold onto a roster spot, and if he can't turn it around, the Blues' brass could have a tough decision to make when Jordan Kyrou (kneecap) is healthy, although Kyrou can be sent to the minors without waivers.
