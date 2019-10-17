Sanford will watch Thursday's game against the Canucks from the press box, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

This is the third time Sanford will be a healthy scratch this season, and he averages just 8:09 TOI when he cracks the lineup. He's clearly struggling to hold onto a roster spot, and if he can't turn it around, the Blues' brass could have a tough decision to make when Jordan Kyrou (kneecap) is healthy, although Kyrou can be sent to the minors without waivers.