Sanford (illness) won't play in Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Sanford has the flu, and it's not related to COVID-19. Tyler Bozak (upper body) is still on injured reserve, so Mackenzie MacEachern and Jacob De La Rose are slated to enter the lineup Saturday. Sanford's next chance to play is Monday against the Coyotes.