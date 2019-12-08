Coach Craig Berube said Sunday that Sanford (upper body) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Buffalo, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Sanford suffered the injury in Saturday's game against Toronto, and was unable to return to action. He was unable to suit up for Sunday's practice, which is a negative sign for his status. With fellow forwards Alexander Steen (ankle) and Oskar Sundqvist (lower body) sidelined for Tuesday's game, the team is expected to call up a forward from AHL San Antonio. Expect the official word on Sanford's status prior to Tuesday's clash.