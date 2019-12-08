Blues' Zach Sanford: Status for Tuesday uncertain
Coach Craig Berube said Sunday that Sanford (upper body) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Buffalo, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Sanford suffered the injury in Saturday's game against Toronto, and was unable to return to action. He was unable to suit up for Sunday's practice, which is a negative sign for his status. With fellow forwards Alexander Steen (ankle) and Oskar Sundqvist (lower body) sidelined for Tuesday's game, the team is expected to call up a forward from AHL San Antonio. Expect the official word on Sanford's status prior to Tuesday's clash.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.