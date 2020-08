Sanford notched an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks in Game 3.

Sanford's helper gave him three assists in six postseason outings. The 25-year-old has added 17 PIM, 17 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. He'll continue to play in a middle-six role as the Blues look to tie up the series in Monday's Game 4.