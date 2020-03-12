Blues' Zach Sanford: Tallies game-winner Wednesday
Sanford netted a goal and dished three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Sanford reached the 30-point mark with his tally, which also stood as his third game-winning goal this season. The 25-year-old winger has added 90 shots on net, 109 hits and a plus-13 rating in 58 contests. He's mostly used in a middle-six role -- with his physical edge, Sanford could have some fantasy value in deeper formats.
