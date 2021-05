Sanford scored a goal on his only shot and dished out three hits in Thursday's 7-3 victory over the Wild.

With the Wild leading 3-0 early in the second period, Sanford flashed a toe-drag and picked the top corner from the left faceoff circle for his 10th goal of the season. The snipe was the first of seven unanswered by the Blues in their regular-season finale. It was also Sanford's first tally since April 9, snapping a 13-game drought.